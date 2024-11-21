Cytokinetics price target raised to $103 from $99 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Cytokinetics (CYTK) to $103 from $99 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst updated models in the biotechnology group following the Q3 reports. Cytokinetics shares are “feeling washed out here,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees a potential launch of aficamten in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in 2025 and models for $3.5B in peak worldwide unadjusted sales.

