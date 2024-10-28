Cyprium Metals Strengthens Financial Position and Nifty Plans

Cyprium Metals Limited (AU:CYM) has released an update.

Cyprium Metals Limited has made significant strides in its financial and operational strategies, securing a $27.3 million loan facility from Glencore and extending maturities on its debts. The company is advancing redevelopment plans for its Nifty copper complex in Western Australia, with new offtake agreements and potential joint venture opportunities. Cyprium is also exploring strategic options for its Murchison portfolio, aiming to optimize capital allocation.

