Cypher Metaverse Plans Share Consolidation

October 21, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

Cypher Metaverse Inc (TSE:CODE) has released an update.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. plans to consolidate its common shares and outstanding warrants at a 15-to-1 ratio, reducing the total number of shares significantly. This move, approved by the company’s shareholders and board, aims to give Cypher Metaverse more flexibility in seeking financing opportunities. The company’s shares remain halted pending approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

