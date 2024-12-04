Cynata’s CYP-006TK Shows Promise in Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (AU:CYP) has released an update.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited has announced promising results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of CYP-006TK, a treatment for diabetic foot ulcers, demonstrating both safety and improved wound healing compared to standard care. The trial showed significant reduction in wound size, marking a hopeful step forward in addressing this challenging condition. Investors may find these results encouraging as they highlight the potential commercial opportunities within Cynata’s innovative Cymerus™ platform.

