Cygnus Metals Plans Major Securities Issuance

November 25, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Cygnus Gold Ltd. (AU:CY5) has released an update.

Cygnus Metals Limited has announced a proposed issuance of various options expiring between April 2025 and September 2029, alongside a significant issuance of 315,140,399 fully paid ordinary shares. This move could potentially attract investors looking to capitalize on diverse option expiration dates and a large volume of shares.

