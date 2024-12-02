Cyclopharm’s Technegas Advances Pulmonary Embolism Diagnostics

Cyclopharm Limited (AU:CYC) has released an update.
Cyclopharm Limited has successfully imaged the first patients in a French clinical trial using its Technegas technology, which aims to improve the detection of recurring pulmonary embolism through advanced imaging techniques. This trial could redefine diagnostic protocols globally and support Cyclopharm’s growth strategy by enhancing the adoption of precision pulmonary diagnostics.
