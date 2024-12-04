Cyclone Metals Ltd Updates Securities Issuance Plan

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.
Cyclone Metals Ltd is set to issue a maximum of 347,146,215 new securities in a non-renounceable pro rata offer, updating their previous announcement to account for fractional entitlements. This move could potentially engage investors looking for opportunities in the dynamic metals sector, as the company aligns its securities issuance with ASX regulations.
