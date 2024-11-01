Cyclone Metals: Director’s Strategic Share Acquisition

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd has announced that Director Paul Berend acquired 37.5 million fully paid ordinary shares and 18.75 million unlisted options through a participation in placement. This move was approved at the recent AGM, reflecting strategic positioning within the company. Such acquisitions often signal confidence in the company’s future, attracting the attention of stock market enthusiasts.

