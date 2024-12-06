Cyclacel Pharma To Rein In Operating Costs And Explore Strategic Alternatives

(RTTNews) - Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer medicines, announced on Thursday that it is exploring potential strategic alternatives to preserve its cash.

The strategic alternatives include a potential transaction with investor David Lazar of Activist Investing, LLC, which would require approval from an existing securityholder.

As part of this process, the company's Board of Directors has instructed management to reduce operating costs.

Cyclacel has not yet reached an agreement on any strategic transaction, and there is no guarantee that any such transaction will be completed or that it will be able to secure the necessary consent.

In addition, the company disclosed that it currently does not meet Nasdaq's continued listing requirements and could face delisting if it fails to regain compliance during the required period.

If Cyclacel is unable to secure additional funding or enter into a strategic transaction, it may be forced to cease operations, which could result in significant losses for its shareholders.

CYCC closed Thursday's (Dec. 05, 2024) trading at $0.40, up 1.75 %. In premarket trading today, the stock is down by 4.18 % at $0.39

