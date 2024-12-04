Cybin to Discuss Breakthrough Treatments at Fireside Chat

Cybin (TSE:CYBN) has released an update.
Cybin Inc., a leading neuropsychiatry company, is set to join the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series to discuss promising data from its Phase II study on major depressive disorder and the upcoming Phase III PARADIGM program. The company’s innovative treatments aim to revolutionize mental healthcare, addressing significant unmet needs with long-lasting results.
