CYBERDYNE Partners in Japan’s Smart Mobility Initiative

CYBERDYNE Inc. has signed a business consignment agreement with the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization for a project aimed at developing next-generation smart mobility solutions under Japan’s Strategic Innovation Promotion Program. This initiative focuses on creating innovative mobility devices and infrastructure that address current technical and regulatory challenges. The project, scheduled from 2024 to 2028, includes a consigned R&D fee of ¥100 million.

