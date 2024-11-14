News & Insights

Stocks
CYBR

CyberArk price target raised to $350 from $300 at Wells Fargo

November 14, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski raised the firm’s price target on CyberArk (CYBR) to $350 from $300 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes that after trading up pre-market, CyberArk sold off about 1% throughout the day despite reporting solid results. With the Venafi acquisition now closed, Wells believes the company can maintain low-20s ARR growth and free cash flow margin, above the Rule of 40.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CYBR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.