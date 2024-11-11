CyberArk placed on ‘Positive Catalyst Watch’ into earnings at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Brian Essex placed CyberArk (CYBR) on “Positive Catalyst Watch” ahead of the company’s earnings report on November 13. The firm has an Overweight rating on the shares with a $350 price target While CyberArk remains a consensus long, there remains potential for meaningful upside to estimates and valuation as its organic growth and Venafi accretion “remain underappreciated,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan says the setup for Q3 is favorable as the company has managed expectations well while channel conversations reflect solid execution on the back of healthy demand and Federal exposure.

