CyberArk Bets on Secure AI Agents: Will This Unlock Next Growth Wave?

CyberArk Software CYBR is expanding its identity security platform to manage growing risks that enterprises face from autonomous Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents. In the first quarter of 2025, CyberArk introduced its Secure AI Agents Solution to help organizations manage the privileged access of AI agents and secure their interactions across environments. The solution combines CyberArk’s existing platform capabilities with AI-specific discovery, privilege controls, lifecycle management and governance.



These AI agents act like humans in their autonomy and like machines in their ability to scale, creating a unique security risk. They can communicate with other agents, access sensitive systems and even modify their behaviour to complete complex tasks, making them a fast-growing security risk as organizations scale their use of AI.



CyberArk’s solution addresses this challenge by applying identity-first security principles, where it treats each AI agent like any other privileged, autonomous identity. The solution provides organizations with visibility into all AI agents, including known or shadow agents. It also enforces privilege control for secure access management and threat detection and response.



Most recently, in July, CyberArk expanded access to these capabilities by making Secure Cloud Access MCP Server and Agent Guard available through Amazon Web Service (“AWS”) Marketplace. Through these offerings, CyberArk aims to simplify the adoption and enforcement of Zero Standing Privileges across AI workflows, further strengthening CyberArk’s platform reach.



As more enterprises adopt AI agents, CyberArk’s early move into this space could create new cross-sell opportunities, making its platform even more critical for customers seeking identity security consolidation. This would drive the company’s growth even further. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues and non-GAAP EPS suggests growth of 31.9% and 26.4%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against CYBR

CrowdStrike CRWD and Okta Inc. OKTA are also evolving their platforms to meet enterprise security demands.



CrowdStrike is another established player in the identity security space, providing unified, real-time protection across cloud, identity and endpoint. CrowdStrike is enhancing its identity security platform with the implementation of AI copilots like Charlotte AI and agentic AI solutions like Charlotte AI Agentic Workflows.



OKTA focuses on identity and access management, providing cloud-based solutions that help businesses safeguard user data. Enterprises can now implement Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI to leverage AI and machine learning techniques for real-time detection of the entire spectrum of Identity attacks.

CYBR’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CyberArk have gained 15.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Security industry’s growth of 18.4%.

CYBR YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CYBR trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 13.02, below the industry’s 14.16.

CYBR Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBR’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 26.4% and 25.1%, respectively. The estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been revised downward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CyberArk currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

