CyberArk achieves QC1 certification from ACN in Italy

CyberArk (CYBR) announced that two Software as a Service, or SaaS, components of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform have achieved QC1 certification from Italy’s Agenzia per la Cybersicurezza Nazionale, or ACN. With this certification, CyberArk SaaS products are now available in the ACN marketplace to any government organization in Italy looking to consume or deploy cloud-based services.
