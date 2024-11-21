CyberArk achieves QC1 certification from ACN in Italy

CyberArk (CYBR) announced that two Software as a Service, or SaaS, components of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform have achieved QC1 certification from Italy’s Agenzia per la Cybersicurezza Nazionale, or ACN. With this certification, CyberArk SaaS products are now available in the ACN marketplace to any government organization in Italy looking to consume or deploy cloud-based services.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CYBR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.