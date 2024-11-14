Cyber Security Cloud Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Cyber Security Cloud, Inc. (JP:4493) has released an update.

Cyber Security Cloud, Inc. reported a significant increase in financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 26.2% to 2,801 million yen and operating profit surging by 48.7% to 697 million yen. The company’s equity ratio slightly decreased to 56.9%, reflecting a change in financial position from December 2023. Despite strong growth, no dividends were declared for the period.

