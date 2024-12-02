Cybeats Teams Up with Sophic Capital for Growth

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (TSE:CYBT) has released an update.
Cybeats Technologies Corp. has appointed Sophic Capital as its investor relations partner to enhance investor awareness and communicate its growth strategy effectively. This collaboration aims to leverage Sophic’s capital markets expertise to introduce Cybeats to a broader investment community as the company addresses global cybersecurity challenges. The partnership includes a financial agreement involving a monthly fee and stock options.
