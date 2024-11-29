News & Insights

Stocks

CY4Gate Secures €1.2 Million in Cyber Security Contracts

November 29, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CY4Gate SpA (IT:CY4) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CY4Gate S.p.A., a leader in cyber security and intelligence, has secured contracts worth €1.2 million with Italian corporate and institutional clients, highlighting its innovative technology in Hybrid Digital Twin and Forensic Intelligence. These solutions bolster clients’ cyber resilience and showcase CY4Gate’s competitive edge in addressing complex market needs. CEO Emanuele Galtieri emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation as a key factor in its success.

For further insights into IT:CY4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.