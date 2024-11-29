CY4Gate Secures €1.2 Million in Cyber Security Contracts

CY4Gate SpA (IT:CY4) has released an update.

CY4Gate S.p.A., a leader in cyber security and intelligence, has secured contracts worth €1.2 million with Italian corporate and institutional clients, highlighting its innovative technology in Hybrid Digital Twin and Forensic Intelligence. These solutions bolster clients’ cyber resilience and showcase CY4Gate’s competitive edge in addressing complex market needs. CEO Emanuele Galtieri emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation as a key factor in its success.

