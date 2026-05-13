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CXH

CXH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

May 13, 2026 — 04:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Fund (Symbol: CXH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.97, changing hands as low as $7.93 per share. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXH shares, versus its 200 day moving average: MFS Investment Grade Municipal Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CXH's low point in its 52 week range is $7.34 per share, with $8.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.94.

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Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of MASI
 Mergers and Acquisitions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying-> Institutional Holders of MASI-> Mergers and Acquisitions-> More articles by this source->

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