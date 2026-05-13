CXH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Fund (Symbol: CXH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.97, changing hands as low as $7.93 per share. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CXH's low point in its 52 week range is $7.34 per share, with $8.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.