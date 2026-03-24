CW Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/26/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CW's low point in its 52 week range is $266.8787 per share, with $730.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $680.53.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CW makes up 8.61% of the Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF (Symbol: TNUK) which is trading higher by about 2.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CW).
In Tuesday trading, Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.