CW Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/26/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/26/26, Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 4/13/26. As a percentage of CW's recent stock price of $689.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CW's low point in its 52 week range is $266.8787 per share, with $730.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $680.53.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CW makes up 8.61% of the Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF (Symbol: TNUK) which is trading higher by about 2.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CW).

In Tuesday trading, Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.