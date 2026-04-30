CW Bancorp Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - CW Bancorp (CWBK) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.49 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $2.94 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $13.99 million from $13.44 million last year.

CW Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.49 Mln. vs. $2.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $13.99 Mln vs. $13.44 Mln last year.

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