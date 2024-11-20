CVS Health price target lowered to $67 from $76 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on CVS Health (CVS) to $67 from $76 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings miss. The firm is updating its model after the company’s Q3 results, though it remains bullish on the stock given CVS’s unique set of assets, diverse offering, robust clinical capabilities, and ongoing shift to healthcare delivery, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
