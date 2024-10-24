News & Insights

CVS Health price target lowered to $66 from $73 at Mizuho

October 24, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Mizuho lowered the firm’s price target on CVS Health (CVS) to $66 from $73 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm cut estimates following last week’s preannouncement. The analyst believes the company’s medical loss ratio trends are likely to improve in 2025 due to start payments, but expects the MLR to remain elevated from 2023 baselines.

