CVS Group Shares Stable; Clinical Focus Continues

May 31, 2024 — 02:50 am EDT

CVS Group plc (GB:CVSG) has released an update.

CVS Group plc, a prominent UK-based veterinary service provider, has announced that its total issued share capital remains unchanged at 71,721,269 Ordinary Shares after no employee stock options were exercised in May. Shareholders can use this share count as a reference for the disclosure of interests as per FCA rules. The company continues to focus on delivering high-quality clinical services through its approximately 460 practices in the UK and Australia, employing close to 9,000 staff, including around 2,400 veterinary surgeons.

