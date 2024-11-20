CVS Group plc Passes All AGM Resolutions, Boosting Investor Confidence

CVS Group plc (GB:CVSG) has released an update.

CVS Group plc, a leading UK provider of veterinary services, announced that all resolutions at its recent AGM were successfully passed. This solidifies investor confidence in CVS, which operates around 460 veterinary practices in the UK and Australia and employs approximately 9,000 staff. With a focus on high-quality clinical services, CVS continues to expand its comprehensive veterinary offerings.

