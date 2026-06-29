CVRx (CVRX) Moves 11.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

CVRx CVRX shares rallied 11.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.8% loss over the past four weeks.

CVRx scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s solid first quarter of 2026 performance. The company posted loss per share of 50 cents while revenues came in at $14.8 million in the first quarter. Both topline and bottom line surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimates.

This medical device company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Revenues are expected to be $15.64 million, up 15.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For CVRx, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CVRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

CVRx is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Steris STE, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.4% higher at $215.67. STE has returned -2.2% in the past month.

Steris' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.52. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +7.7%. Steris currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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CVRx, Inc. (CVRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.