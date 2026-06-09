Markets
CVRX

CVRx CFO Oasheim To Step Down

June 09, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medical device maker CVRx, Inc. (CVRX) said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Jared Oasheim will step down to pursue other opportunities, and the company has begun a search for his successor.

Oasheim will remain with the company until a successor is appointed and serve as an advisor through February 2027 to support the transition.

The company did not name an interim CFO or provide a timeline for the search.

On the Nasdaq, shares of CVRx closed Monday's trading 0.37 percent higher at $5.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.