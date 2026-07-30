CVNA Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Machine-Building Focus

Carvana Co. CVNA discussed execution, inventory expansion and operational improvements during its second-quarter 2026earnings call with management emphasizing the need to scale its operating platform to support continued growth.

The company reported earnings per share of $0.42 versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42, while revenue came in at $7.38 billion compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.99 billion. Revenue surpassed expectations by approximately 5.6%.

Carvana Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Carvana Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Carvana Co. Quote

CVNA Builds Capacity for Growth

CEO Ernest Garcia said Carvana sold nearly 200,000 vehicles during the quarter, with the company focused on expanding inventory availability and strengthening execution across its network.

Garcia explained that inventory growth supports a broader operating cycle by improving customer selection, conversion rates, marketing efficiency and logistics performance.

Management reiterated its long-term goal of expanding the platform’s capacity while maintaining profitability.

Carvana Highlights Operational Progress

Carvana delivered record second-quarter retail units of 197,325, up 38% year over year, and revenue of $7.376 billion, up 52% year over year.

CFO Mark Jenkins said growth was driven by improved customer experience, stronger awareness and increasing inventory selection. He also highlighted continued operating leverage as the company scaled.

The company posted record net income of $513 million and adjusted EBITDA of $769 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.4%, while net income margin improved to 7.0%.

CVNA Addresses Inventory Challenges

Management identified inventory availability as a key operational priority after inventory growth trailed sales growth. Garcia said improving production capacity would help support conversion rates and future growth.

Carvana said reconditioning operations improved after earlier challenges, allowing the company to shift focus back toward expanding inventory and returning vehicle mix closer to historical levels.

During Q&A, a Morgan Stanley analyst asked about reconditioning improvements and retail GPU trends. Garcia said the company had made progress on costs and was continuing to optimize inventory growth and pricing operations.

Carvana Balances Customer Investments

Carvana discussed its decision to pass some efficiency gains back to customers through financing rates. Garcia said management views these investments as supporting long-term customer value and growth.

Management noted that other GPU declined year over year due partly to customer-facing rate reductions and higher benchmark rates, but efficiency gains in financing helped offset some of the pressure.

Analysts pressed management on GPU trends and profitability drivers. Executives maintained that overall execution, rather than individual quarterly movements, remains central to long-term performance.

CVNA Provides 2026 Outlook

Carvana expects retail units sold in the third quarter to increase sequentially from the second quarter. The company maintained full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion compared with $2.24 billion in the prior year.

Jenkins said the guidance reflects the company’s approach of providing more detailed expectations as visibility improves through the year.

A JPMorgan analyst questioned the second-half profitability outlook. Garcia said results would depend on execution against inventory expansion, production capacity and operational initiatives.

Carvana Maintains Execution Focus

Management entered the second half of 2026 focused on expanding production capacity, improving customer experience and continuing efficiency gains throughout the business.

Executives highlighted the company’s stronger financial position, including a reduction in net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA to 1.0x during the quarter.

The company’s message centered on balancing growth investments with profitability while continuing to build its operating platform.

What CVNA’s Zacks Signals Indicate

Carvana has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock’s current Zacks data shows a Value Score of F, Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of F.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Style Scores are designed to evaluate a stock’s characteristics across value, growth and momentum factors, with higher scores representing stronger relative attributes. The Zacks Rank can change following earnings estimate revisions after the latest quarterly results.





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