CVNA Puts Up Stellar Q3 Show: Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Used car e-retailer Carvana CVNA reported earnings of 64 cents per share, which breezed past the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter earnings of 23 cents. Revenues of $3.66 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.47 billion and rose 32% year over year.

Stay up-to-date with the quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

CVNA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Carvana Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Carvana Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Carvana Co. Quote

Key Highlights

Total gross profit amounted to $807 million, up 67.4% year over year. Total gross profit per unit (GPU) was $7,427, rising from $5,952 in the year-ago period and exceeding our estimate of $6,880. SG&A expenses were $469 million, up 8.3% year over year. Carvana achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $429 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter under review was 11.7%, up from 5.3% in the third quarter of 2023.

Segmental Performance

Retail vehicle sales totaled $2.54 billion in the quarter, rising 30.5% year over year and topping our estimate of $2.52 billion on the back of higher-than-expected sales volume. During the reported quarter, the number of vehicles sold to retail customers rose 34.2% to 108,651 from the prior-year period and exceeded our estimate of 105,518 units. Gross profit amounted to $380 million, up 74.3% year over year. Gross profit per unit came in at $3,497, significantly up from $2,692 generated in the year-ago period as well as ahead of our expectations of $3,011.

In the third quarter, wholesale vehicle sales totaled $786 million, up 28.9% year over year. Sales breezed past our estimate of $475 million amid higher-than-expected unit sales. During the reported quarter, the number of vehicles sold to wholesale customers soared 38.2% to 56,487 from the prior-year period and exceeded our estimate of 49,214 units. Gross profit came in at $101 million, rocketing 102% from the corresponding quarter of 2023. GPU came in at $930, up 50.5% year over year and above our estimate of $633.

In the period under consideration, other sales and revenues rose 52.3% year over year to $326 million and beat our forecast of $214 million. Gross profit was $326 million, up 52.3% year over year. GPU came in at $3,000, up 13.6% year over year. However, it missed our estimate of $3,235.

Financial Position

Carvana had cash and cash equivalents of $871 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $530 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. Long-term debt was $5.43 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $5.41 billion recorded on Dec. 31, 2023.

Outlook

Carvana expects a sequential increase in year-over-year growth of retail unit sales in the fourth quarter of 2024. For full-year 2024, it expects adjusted EBITDA to be significantly above the high end of the prior guided range of $1-$1.2 billion.

Quarterly Releases of Other Auto Retailers

Lithia Motors LAD reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $8.21, which declined from the prior-year quarter’s $9.25 but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.59. The auto retailer clocked revenues of $9.2 billion, which increased 11.4% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.4 billion. Lithia had cash/cash equivalents/restricted cash of $359.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, down from $941.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. Long-term debt was $6.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, up from $5.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

AutoNation AN came out with third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.48 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.54 per share a year ago. The auto retailer posted revenues of $6.59 billion for the quarter ended September 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.18%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $6.89 billion. As of Sept. 30, AN had $1.6 billion in liquidity, including $60 million in cash/cash equivalents. Non-vehicle debt was $3.93 billion.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH posted third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.26, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 and contracted 37.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Total revenues amounted to $3.49 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 billion and declining from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.64 billion.As of Sept. 30, Sonic’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $17.6 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $1.58 billion.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.