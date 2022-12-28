CVE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.72, changing hands as low as $18.68 per share. Cenovus Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.05 per share, with $24.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.82.

