CVD Equipment receives $3.5M follow on CVI system order

CVD Equipment (CVV) Corporation announced that it has received a follow on order for a production Chemical Vapor Infiltration system valued at approximately $3.5M. The system is intended to be used to produce advanced, energy efficient materials for use within gas turbine engines. “We are pleased to see that the aerospace industry continues to recover from the impact to air travel caused by the global COVID pandemic. Growth is now projected over the next decade for the aerospace and defense market. We have added to our product line in 2024 with the addition of a CVI system for CMCs, a second-generation silicon bond coat system and an advanced ceramic matrix system in addition to our legacy tow coat system for CMCs. We remain dedicated to support our customer’s production scale up as well as their research and development efforts. This order expands our installed base of standard CVI production systems,” said Emmanuel Lakios, President and CEO of CVD Equipment Corporation.

