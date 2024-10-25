News & Insights

CVB Financial Announces Resignation of Chief Accounting Officer

October 25, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

Cvb Financial ( (CVBF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Francene LaPoint, the Senior VP and Chief Accounting Officer of CVB Financial Corp., announced her resignation effective November 22, 2024, to pursue another opportunity. Her departure is amicable and unrelated to any disagreements regarding company operations or accounting practices. E. Allen Nicholson, the CFO, will temporarily assume her responsibilities until a successor is appointed.

