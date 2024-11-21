News & Insights

CV Sciences to Acquire Extract Labs for Growth

November 21, 2024 — 05:01 pm EST

CV Sciences ( (CVSI) ) has provided an announcement.

CV Sciences, Inc. is set to acquire Extract Labs, a prominent cannabinoid product manufacturer, in a strategic move to boost revenue and customer base while optimizing operations. The acquisition, expected to close in early 2025, involves a $400,000 cash payment and $1,000,000 in company stock, with potential earnouts based on Extract Labs’ revenue performance. This deal aims to enhance CV Sciences’ production capabilities, control over supply chain, and accelerate new product development, thereby driving long-term growth and shareholder value.

