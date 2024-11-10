Cutia Therapeutics CEO Boosts Shareholding Confidence

Cutia Therapeutics (HK:2487) has released an update.

Cutia Therapeutics’ CEO, Ms. Zhang Lele, has further increased her stake in the company by purchasing an additional 5,000 shares, reflecting her strong confidence in its future growth. This brings her total recent acquisitions to 33,000 shares, amounting to approximately HK$393,212. Her actions underscore a positive outlook for the company’s market potential and business prospects.

