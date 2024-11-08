Cutera Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Amid Strategic Focus

Cutera ( (CUTR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cutera presented to its investors.

Cutera, Inc. is a prominent company in the aesthetic and dermatology sector, providing innovative solutions for practitioners around the world. Known for its cutting-edge technology and dedication to improving lives through science, Cutera has been a key player in the medical aesthetic field for over 25 years.

In its third quarter of 2024, Cutera reported consolidated revenues of $32.5 million, reflecting a decrease compared to the previous year due to changes in their skincare distribution agreements. Despite this, the company maintained its full-year guidance, emphasizing growth in its AviClear technology and core capital sales.

The financial performance of Cutera showed a decrease in both revenue and gross profit from the previous year, with operating losses slightly narrowed. The company faced challenges with excess inventory and doubtful accounts receivable, which impacted its financial outcomes. However, international markets showed positive growth, particularly in AviClear sales.

Looking ahead, Cutera remains optimistic about its strategic priorities, focusing on expanding its AviClear technology through training and education, and maintaining its revenue and cash balance guidance for the year. The company’s management continues to execute its strategies to enhance its position in the global aesthetic and dermatology market.

