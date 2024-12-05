News & Insights

Stocks

Custodian REIT Reports Strong Interim Returns and Outlook

December 05, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Custodian REIT (GB:CREI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Custodian Property Income REIT reported a robust interim performance with a share price total return of 8.8% and a NAV total return of 3.6%. The company maintained a strong focus on income growth through active asset management, resulting in fully covered dividends and promising an optimistic outlook for 2025. With strategic investments and selective disposals, Custodian REIT aims to enhance portfolio value and continue offering attractive returns to investors.

For further insights into GB:CREI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.