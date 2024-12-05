Custodian REIT Reports Strong Interim Returns and Outlook

Custodian REIT (GB:CREI) has released an update.

Custodian Property Income REIT reported a robust interim performance with a share price total return of 8.8% and a NAV total return of 3.6%. The company maintained a strong focus on income growth through active asset management, resulting in fully covered dividends and promising an optimistic outlook for 2025. With strategic investments and selective disposals, Custodian REIT aims to enhance portfolio value and continue offering attractive returns to investors.

