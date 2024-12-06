Cushman & Wakefield initiated with a Sell at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Julien Blouin initiated coverage of Cushman & Wakefield with a Sell rating and $15 price target The firm believes Cushman is set to underperform the peer group due to its lower capital markets exposure and receding market share. The company has lower earnings growth compared to the peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Goldman says the stock could lag in the early innings of the capital markets recovery.

