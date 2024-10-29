Curzon Energy Rebrands to Corpus Resources PLC

Curzon Energy PLC (GB:CZN) has released an update.

Curzon Energy PLC has officially changed its name to Corpus Resources PLC, effective October 30, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange. The company’s stock symbol will also update to COR, though shareholders’ holdings and existing certificates remain unaffected. This rebranding reflects a new chapter for the company, as indicated by their updated website.

For further insights into GB:CZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.