Curzon Energy Rebrands to Corpus Resources PLC

October 29, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

Curzon Energy PLC (GB:CZN) has released an update.

Curzon Energy PLC has officially changed its name to Corpus Resources PLC, effective October 30, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange. The company’s stock symbol will also update to COR, though shareholders’ holdings and existing certificates remain unaffected. This rebranding reflects a new chapter for the company, as indicated by their updated website.

