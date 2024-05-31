Curvebeam AI Ltd. Options Expire Unexercised

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

Curvebeam AI Ltd. has announced the cessation of 3,400 options due to their expiry without being exercised or converted as of April 15, 2024. This corporate event could potentially influence the company’s stock performance on the ASX, where it trades under the code CVB. Shareholders and potential investors should note the changes in the company’s issued capital and monitor how this might affect its market valuation.

