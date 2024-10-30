CurveBeam AI Expands Capital Through New Share Issuance

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

CurveBeam AI Ltd. has successfully issued 11,111,111 new shares at $0.18 each to KP Rx Healthcare Opportunities Fund as part of its second tranche of institutional placement. This move is a strategic effort to bolster its capital, supporting the company’s ongoing development of cutting-edge medical imaging technology. The newly issued shares will have the same rights as existing shares, signaling a promising step for investors interested in the company’s growth trajectory.

