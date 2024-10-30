Curtiss-Wright reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.97, consensus $2.70

Reports Q3 revenue $799M, consensus $757.13M. “Curtiss-Wright (CW) achieved strong third quarter results, highlighted by mid-teens revenue growth in our A&D end markets, a better-than-expected operational performance in our Defense Electronics segment and a 17% year-over-year increase in Adjusted diluted EPS,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “We continue to demonstrate solid order activity, yielding an overall book-to-bill of 1.1x in the quarter, highlighted by record quarterly orders within our Defense Electronics segment. We also delivered solid cash generation, resulting in an exceptional free cash flow conversion of 142%. Based on the strong year-to-date performance and our continued momentum in executing on our Pivot to Growth strategy, we once again raised our full-year 2024 outlook for sales, diluted EPS and free cash flow.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.