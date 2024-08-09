Curtiss-Wright (CW) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Hikes '24 Sales View

Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s CW shares rose 6.9% to reach $286.66 on Aug 8 following the release of its second-quarter 2024 results.



The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.67, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 19.2%. The bottom line also improved 24.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.15.



The company reported GAAP earnings of $2.58 per share, up 22.9% from the prior-year period’s earnings of $2.10.



The year-over-year upside can be attributed to higher sales and operating income, along with lower interest expenses incurred in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the year-ago quarter.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Curtiss-Wright Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Curtiss-Wright Corporation Quote

Operational Performance

In the quarter under review, the company’s net sales of $784.8 million went up 11.4% year over year. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $736 million by 6.6%.



The company reported adjusted operating income of $133 million in the second quarter, up 16% year over year. The adjusted operating margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) to 17%. This upside was driven by favorable overhead absorption on higher revenues in all three segments of Curtiss-Wright and a favorable mix in the Defense Electronics segment.



Curtiss-Wright’s total backlog at the end of the second quarter was $3.2 billion, which increased by 13% from the 2023-end backlog figure. This improvement can be attributed to higher demand from both aerospace and defense, as well as commercial markets.



New orders of $995 million rose 18% year over year, driven by the strong demand for the company’s naval defense and commercial aerospace products.

Segmental Performance

Aerospace & Industrial: Sales in this segment improved 3% year over year to $233.2 million. The upside was driven by higher commercial aerospace market sales, backed by strong demand as well as increased OEM sales of actuation and sensor products. Increased sales of surface treatment services on narrowbody and widebody platforms also benefitted this segment’s top line.



The adjusted operating income improved 6% to $37.9 million. Also, the adjusted operating margin expanded 40 bps to 16.2%. The upside was due to the solid absorption of higher sales and the initial benefits of Curtiss-Wright’s restructuring initiatives.



Defense Electronics: Sales in this segment advanced 16% year over year to $228.5 million. This rise was driven by increased sales of CW’s embedded computing equipment on various domestic and international helicopter programs. Also, higher sales of tactical battlefield communications equipment contributed to this segment’s sales growth.



The adjusted operating income increased 36% to $58.8 million. The adjusted operating margin expanded 390 bps to 25.7%, driven by favorable absorption and mix on higher revenues and the benefits of Curtiss-Wright’s cost containment initiatives.



Naval & Power: Sales in this segment increased 15% year over year to $323.1 million, driven by higher demand for various submarine programs and the CVN-81 aircraft carrier program. Higher sales contributions from the arresting systems equipment supporting various domestic and international customers also aided this segment. Moreover, increased commercial nuclear aftermarket sales supporting the maintenance of operating reactors in the United States are likely to have boosted this segment’s sales growth.



The segment's adjusted operating income decreased 6% to $46.6 million. The adjusted operating margin contracted 320 bps to 14.4% due to an unfavorable mix of products and the timing of development programs.

Financial Update

CW’s cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2024 were $382.6 million compared with $406.9 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



The long-term debt was $0.96 billion as of Jun 30, 2024 compared with $1.05 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $65.7 million during the first six months of 2024 compared to $19.4 million generated in the prior-year period.



The adjusted free cash flow at the end of Jun 30, 2024 was $42.6 million compared with the adjusted free cash flow of $6.7 million in the previous year.

2024 Guidance

Curtiss-Wright has increased its guidance for 2024. The company now expects to generate adjusted earnings in the band of $10.40-$10.65 per share, up from its prior guided range of $10.10-$10.40 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $10.25, which is lower than the company’s guided range.



Curtiss-Wright now expects to generate sales in the range of $3.01-$3.06 billion compared to the earlier guidance in the band of $2.99-$3.04 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s 2024 sales is pegged at $3.02 billion, which is lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company now expects to generate free cash flow in the range of $425-$445 million during 2024, up from its prior guided range of $415-$435 million.

Zacks Rank

Curtiss-Wright currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.58 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.49 by 2%. However, the bottom line declined 1.9% from $4.67 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Total sales were $1.37 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion by 0.2%. The top line also dropped 3.6% from $1.42 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $7.11 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.45 by 10.2%. The bottom line also improved 5.6% from the year-ago quarter's recorded figure of $6.73.



Net sales were $18.12 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.10 billion by 6%. The top line also increased 8.6% from $16.69 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Textron Inc. TXT reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 by 3.4%. The bottom line also improved 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.46 per share.



TXT reported total revenues of $3.53 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55 billion by 0.6%. However, the reported figure increased 3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.42 billion.

Zacks' Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.