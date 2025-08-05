Key Points GAAP loss per share of $0.68 beat the analyst estimate by 50% in Q2 2025, and the GAAP net loss narrowed compared to the prior year.

GAAP revenue of $2.7 million was slightly above expectations, driven by Erivedge royalty income, but remains limited in scale.

Substantial cost reductions compared to Q2 2024 improved the operating loss, but Curis faces near-term funding needs and no formal guidance was given.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted cancer therapies, reported its earnings for the second quarter of 2025 on August 5, 2025. Curis reported a GAAP net loss of $0.68 per share, outperforming the analyst expectation of a $1.36 GAAP loss. Year-over-year, expenses fell sharply, narrowing the net loss compared to the same period in 2024 However, leadership warned that cash levels as of June 30, 2025, are not sufficient to fund operations beyond the first quarter of 2026, and no new financial guidance was provided for the remainder of the year.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.68) ($1.36) ($2.03) 66.5% Revenue (GAAP) $2.7 million $2.64 million $2.5 million 8.0 % Research and Development Expense $7.5 million $10.3 million (27.2 %) General and Administrative Expense $3.5 million $4.8 million (27.1 %)

About Curis: Business Overview and Focus

Curis is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of drugs that target specific cancer pathways. Its pipeline centers on emavusertib, an oral small molecule inhibitor, designed to address a range of blood cancers such as lymphoma and leukemia.

In recent quarters, Curis has focused its efforts on progressing clinical trials for emavusertib, particularly the TakeAim Lymphoma and TakeAim Leukemia studies. The success of these trials is critical for regulatory approval and commercial launch. The company’s ability to secure substantial additional funding, maintain strategic partnerships, and successfully navigate the competitive and regulatory landscape are all key to its future prospects.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Clinical Developments

Curis reported a GAAP net loss of $8.6 million, or $0.68 per share, in Q2 2025, narrowing the loss compared to $11.8 million and $2.03 per share (GAAP) in Q2 2024. GAAP revenue reached $2.7 million in Q2 2025, generated entirely from royalty payments for Erivedge, a skin cancer drug marketed by Genentech and Roche. This revenue stream remains Curis’s sole source of commercial income, underlining the importance of advancing its drug development pipeline to diversify revenues.

GAAP research and development expense dropped to $7.5 million, while GAAP general and administrative outlays declined to $3.5 million. These cost reductions primarily reflected lower employee and consulting costs. The lower spending helped reduce the operating loss year-over-year, but may indicate resource constraints as the company stretches its cash reserves.

On the clinical front, Curis advanced its lead product candidate, emavusertib, through several key development milestones. The TakeAim Lymphoma study is enrolling patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL). Positive early clinical data, particularly among both patients who had and had not previously received a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi), were highlighted at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in 2025. Emavusertib gained Orphan Drug Designation from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use in PCNSL, which can speed up regulatory review and provide commercial incentives.

Curis also expanded development into chronic lymphocytic leukemia by announcing a new proof-of-concept study combining emavusertib with a BTK inhibitor. In the TakeAim Leukemia program, the company completed enrollment in a Phase 1/2 trial for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. Management indicated the next study will compare emavusertib directly to gilteritinib, a leading FLT3 inhibitor currently used in relapsed and refractory AML. Any new data emerging from these trials could significantly influence the future market potential for emavusertib.

The company bolstered its financial position through a $6.0 million capital raise in July 2025. GAAP cash and cash equivalents stood at $10.1 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $20.3 million as of March 31, 2025. The quarterly cash burn rate, therefore, remains high, and leadership described the cash runway as extending only into the first quarter of 2026. Management made clear the urgent need for substantial additional funding, without which it may need to curtail research and development activities or restructure operations.

Commercially, Curis remains entirely reliant on royalties from Erivedge sales. The future of these payments is complicated by the company’s sale of a portion of these royalties to Oberland Capital. If Curis defaults on obligations tied to this arrangement, it risks losing future rights to royalty receipts. Collaboration with Aurigene, which provides exclusive licensing for emavusertib, remains a cornerstone of the company’s research partnership model.

The number of shares outstanding rose significantly compared to last year due to recent capital-raising activities, leading to a lower GAAP net loss per share despite persistent overall losses.

Looking Ahead: Management Outlook and Investor Focus

Curis did not issue formal financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025. The leadership team noted ongoing efforts to advance key development programs. Major upcoming milestones include additional clinical data on PCNSL expected in the second half of 2025, with further updates on the AML triplet therapy trial anticipated in December at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting. The new chronic lymphocytic leukemia study is expected to begin enrollment later in the year.

Investors should monitor Curis’s cash position and future fundraising activities, as management explicitly stated that cash resources are expected to last only into the first quarter of 2026. Any delays in clinical trial progress, negative trial outcomes, or continued funding challenges could materially impact operations and the future value of the business.

CRIS does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.