Curious about Textron (TXT) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Textron (TXT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 29.9%. Revenues are expected to be $4.14 billion, up 14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Textron metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Textron eAviation' will reach $7.57 million. The estimate points to a change of -31.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Bell' will reach $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron systems' at $302.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron Aviation' will likely reach $1.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +50.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Finance' to reach $15.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +37.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Manufacturing' of $4.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Industrial' should come in at $826.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Segment Profit- Textron Aviation' to come in at $204.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $100.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Bell' should arrive at $103.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $110.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Profit- Textron Systems' stands at $43.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $42.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- Industrial' will reach $47.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit- Manufacturing' reaching $380.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $278.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Textron have returned +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, TXT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

