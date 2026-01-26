Curious about Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to post quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. Revenues are expected to be $5.55 billion, up 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sherwin-Williams metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Paint Stores Group' should come in at $3.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Consumer Brands Group' will likely reach $790.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Performance Coatings Group' reaching $1.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net New Stores - Paint Stores Group' at 33 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 34 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group' should arrive at 4,867 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,773 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Profit- Paint Stores Group' stands at $633.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $606.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted segment profit- Performance Coatings Group (PCG)' will reach $270.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $277.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted segment profit- Consumer Brands Group (CBG)' to reach $89.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $82.00 million.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams have demonstrated returns of +7.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SHW is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.