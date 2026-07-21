Curious about Roper Technologies (ROP) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Roper Technologies (ROP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.29 per share, indicating an increase of 8.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.1 billion, representing an increase of 7.9% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Roper Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Application Software' should come in at $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Technology Enabled Products' should arrive at $476.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Network Software' will reach $436.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- Application Software' stands at $311.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $294.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- Technology Enabled Products' reaching $158.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $164.10 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- Network Software' to reach $176.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $169.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Roper Technologies have experienced a change of +11.6% in the past month compared to the -0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ROP is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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