Curious about Manpower (MAN) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup (MAN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.1%. Revenues are expected to be $4.68 billion, up 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Manpower metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from Services- Americas' will likely reach $1.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from Services- APME' will reach $526.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe' of $2.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues from Services- Northern Europe' should come in at $791.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Other Southern Europe' to reach $549.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- France' stands at $1.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues from Services- Americas- United States' at $675.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues from Services- Americas- Other Americas' reaching $458.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Italy' will reach $505.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Unit Profit- Americas' will reach $38.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $36.10 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Unit Profit- APME' should arrive at $26.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.40 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Unit Profit- Southern Europe' to come in at $82.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73.30 million.

Over the past month, shares of Manpower have returned +13.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. Currently, MAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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