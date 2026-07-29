Curious about Carpenter (CRS) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Carpenter Technology (CRS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.03 per share, indicating an increase of 37.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $847.78 million, representing an increase of 12.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Carpenter metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- End-Use Market Excluding Surcharge Revenue- Total' reaching $687.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- End-Use Market Excluding Surcharge Revenue- Surcharge revenue' stands at $151.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Performance Engineered Products' will reach $102.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Specialty Alloys Operations' will reach $762.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volumes Sold in Pounds - Specialty Alloys Operations' should arrive at 51.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 46.87 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Volumes Sold in Pounds' to come in at 53.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48.75 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Performance Engineered Products' at $6.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.70 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Specialty Alloys Operations' to reach $227.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $167.00 million.

Shares of Carpenter have demonstrated returns of -9.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRS is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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