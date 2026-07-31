Curious about Allstate (ALL) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Allstate (ALL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.76 per share, indicating a decline of 3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $17.73 billion, representing an increase of 5.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Allstate metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Property-Liability- Net Investment Income' will reach $771.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned' of $15.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Protection Services' should come in at $947.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Property-Liability- Other Revenue' will reach $534.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Allstate Protection - Auto Insurance - Combined Ratio' will likely reach 91.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 86.0% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Allstate Protection - Homeowners Insurance - Loss Ratio' stands at 77.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 81.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Allstate Protection - Auto Insurance - Loss Ratio' reaching 70.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Allstate Protection - Homeowners Insurance - Combined Ratio' at 99.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 102.0%.

Analysts forecast 'Allstate Protection - Homeowners Insurance - Expense Ratio' to reach 21.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.8%.

Analysts expect 'Allstate Protection - Auto Insurance - Expense Ratio' to come in at 21.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21.0%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Allstate Protection Auto - Policies in force' should arrive at 25.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25.24 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Allstate Protection Homeowners - Policies in force' will reach 7.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.60 million.

Shares of Allstate have experienced a change of +6% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.