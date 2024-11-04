News & Insights

CureVac Appoints New CFO to Drive Growth

November 04, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

CureVac (CVAC) has released an update.

CureVac has appointed Axel Sven Malkomes as their new Chief Financial Officer, marking a strategic move as the company aims to accelerate its growth and innovation in the mRNA technology space. Malkomes brings over 30 years of experience in finance and biotech, having played key roles in financial restructuring and strategic collaborations in previous companies. His extensive background is expected to bolster CureVac’s financial strategies and enhance shareholder value.

