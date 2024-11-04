CureVac Appoints New CFO to Drive Growth

CureVac (CVAC) has released an update.

CureVac has appointed Axel Sven Malkomes as their new Chief Financial Officer, marking a strategic move as the company aims to accelerate its growth and innovation in the mRNA technology space. Malkomes brings over 30 years of experience in finance and biotech, having played key roles in financial restructuring and strategic collaborations in previous companies. His extensive background is expected to bolster CureVac’s financial strategies and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into CVAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.